Asante Kotoko have announced that four players and four officials of the club have tested positive for Coronavirus upon arrival from Sudan on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors have been booted out of the Caf Champions League after their second leg game against Al Hilal in the preliminary round was called off after Kotoko failed to produce the required number of players due to Covid-19 related issues.

Seven players and four officials from the Ghana Premier League powerhouse were earlier reported to have tested positive for the virus but the club questioned the validity of the results.

A few hours after the game was called off, the Porcupine Warriors were demoted to play in the Confederations Cup after Al-Hilal were declared winners of the tie.

Kotoko will lock horns with Algerian giants ES Setif in the final qualifiers for the group phase.

The players and officials are currently self-isolating with the rest of the team in camp preparing for their next game in the Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko will now battle out with Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League match-week eight clash on Monday.

