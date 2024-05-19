Ghana’s leading all-male acapella group and composers of ‘Welcome,’ the Alabaster Box, has called for the inclusion of an acapella music category at the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Speaking in an interview with Asieduwaa Akumia on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, the group lead known for soul-stirring vocal harmonies and innovative arrangements, Samuel Dowuona said that such a category would not only showcase the rich diversity of Ghana’s music scene but also inspire more artists to explore the acapella genre.

“We probably need to create a specific category for acapella music in the Ghana Music Award scheme,” he told the presenter.

Mr. Dowuona explained why such a category is necessary, recounting how the group was denied a GMA award because they were paired with an artiste who sings with musical instruments.

As a result, he argued about the importance of providing a platform for acapella artistes years ago but was ignored.

“There was a time Ghana Music Awards paired us against one male artiste who plays the instrument but doesn’t sing acapella, and there was a debate on TV and radio, and one of the pundits argued that we don’t sing with instruments but listening to their vocal dexterity; they don’t go off key; turn off the music from the other man’s voice, and let’s listen to his voice alone and compare with theirs, then we can know who should qualify as a male artiste, because it is not a popularity contest but a technical thing.”

“But the other pundit argued that the guy is more popular than Alabaster Box. So, on the back of that, I made an argument because I don’t think this comparison is fair,” he explained.

Samuel Dowuona – Lead Vocalist of Alabaster Box Music Group

He believes that the competition would not be fair if there’s no category for acapella music, revealing that the absence of such a category in the awards would create an unbalanced playing field.

Mr. Dowuona added that the organisers need to recognise the unique technical mastery and skill required in the genre.

The Alabaster Box’s lead vocalist’s remarks underscore the belief that recognising acappella music at the TGMA would promote a more balanced and comprehensive representation of the diverse talents within Ghana’s music industry.

This, in turn, would enable the awards to maintain their integrity and focus on the technical aspects of music production rather than simply rewarding artists based on popularity and commercial success.

Known for their powerful harmonies and soulful performances, Alabaster Box captivates audiences with their renditions of both contemporary and traditional Ghanaian songs.

This musical ensemble comprising four individuals has carved a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts, both in Ghana and beyond, with their renditions of contemporary and traditional Ghanaian songs that resonate deep within the soul.

The brains behind the famous ‘Welcome’ song are exceptionally talented vocalists and have masterfully blended their voices as instruments to create a symphony of sound that transcends cultural and geographical boundaries.