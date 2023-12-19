Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and convener of AriseGhana, Bernard Monarh, has expressed alarming concerns about the excessive monetization of Ghana’s democracy.

In an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on the Prime morning show, Mr Mornah, known for his insightful commentary on political affairs, highlighted the nexus between corruption and the potential rise of terrorists in Ghana.

He stated that, rampant corruption within the government would lead to Ghana being controlled by criminals in the future.

The political enthusiast also warned that if the pervasive corruption within the government persists unchecked, it could pave the way for criminal elements to seize control of Ghana, jeopardising the nation’s stability and integrity.

“If we don’t curb overmonetization, this democracy will be taken over by terrorists,” he warned.

As to how possible it would be, Mr Mornah said these terrorists might use natives of the country as stepping stones to help them win elections and take over control of its affairs.

“These terrorists will fund native people to win elections; they will buy their way out,” the AriseGhana Convener added.

His concern is rooted in the belief that these terrorists may exploit the local population to gain political leverage, ultimately aiming to control the governance of the country through election manipulation and strategic influence over its affairs.

Such a scenario raises questions about the vulnerabilities within the political system and the potential consequences for the nation’s stability.

“Criminals, drug dealers, and money launderers would find a way to take over the system of the country,” he said.

Bernard Mornah emphasised the possible effects of such actions on the democratic process and national governance.

