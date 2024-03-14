The Tempane District Health Directorate has expressed concerns about inadequate funds to embark on public sensitization on reproductive and child health in the area despite its remarkable records in 2023.

Speaking at the end of year review reports by the District Director of Ghana Health Services for Tempane, Eugene Osei Yeboah discloses that, they have addressed the challenge of pregnant women delivering at home.

Outlining the achievements of the district, Eugene Osei Yeboah said the district has been able to meet the annual targets for the following indicators, skilled delivery 94.6% (60%), ANC coverage 94.1% (85%) and teenage pregnancy among ANC registrants 9.8% (11.5%).

Targets for the following indicators have not been met, Family Planning acceptor rate 28% (40%), CYP 4487.5 (350000), capacity building for health staff on E-register, safety net, adolescent development and health service and participated in monthly data validation.

The District Director told Adom News reporter, Halidu Dasmani in an interview that, the district could not meet some of the objectives (family planning 28.2%)

Some data managers (data clerks) do not understand the RCH reporting formats leading poor report entering into the systems.

He also cited inadequate funds for safety net activities (home visits to pregnant adolescent girls), as well as staff who do not write adolescent health report and E-register,.

Lack of data to enter rsLog data set and lack of funds to train health staff especially midwives and CHNs on activities to improve maternal, reproductive and child health services is also a challenge.

Mr. Yeboah called for support from individuals, government, stakeholders and benevolence to enhance proper health care delivery in the Tempane district.