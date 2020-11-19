Tema Tank Farm (TTF)/Chase Logistics Limited Depot (CLL) was named the ‘2020 Depot of The Year,’ during the 7th edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards and Exhibition (GOGA) at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.

The prestigious award ceremony was held on Friday, November 6, 2020.

GOGA is the industry’s prestigious award ceremony that seeks to recognise and honour the achievements of local and international companies involved in the oil and gas industry.

The 2020 award was in recognition of the contributions and commitment of industry players to ensuring best practices and compliance with various regulations.

With its state-of-the-art and ultra-modern automation systems and facilities coupled with exceptional customer relations and effective service delivery, it came as no surprise when Tema Tank Farm (TTF)/Chase Logistics Depot was honored as the 2020 Depot of the year.

Tema Tank Farm Limited (TTF)/CLL is the biggest privately-owned petroleum storage depot with a storage capacity of 120,000cm3 for both gas oil and gasoline.

Over the past eight years, it has been a dominant player in the storage and supply of petroleum products in Ghana and the West African Sub-Region. It is the aim of TTF/CLL Depot to be Africa’s most reliable petroleum storage company with the highest safety standards and records. TTF/Chase Logistics Depot is a subsidiary of The CH Group.

The Ghanaian economy has become increasingly reliant on energy to sustain growth and development over the past six decades. In times like this, when the Oil and Gas sector is faced with consistent challenges, the ability of organisations as well as the people involved in the industry to deliver the technologies, financial packages, insurance products, best practices, and initiatives to succeed is crucial..

Tema Tank Farm’s strategic proximity to the CBM gives it a competitive edge over other terminals as it ensures faster discharge speeds and provides a cost-saving advantage to customers. TTF’s gantry is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and pumps that guarantee efficient loading for customers.

With 18 loading arms and segregated lines, Tema Tank Farm has become the terminal of choice for cleaner gasoil and gasoline grades fuels in the country.

The terminal is also equipped to store specialised products for our customers (Gasoline RON 95/Gasoil Mines ). With superior customer service, Tema Tank Farm works to meet customer expectations in the petroleum storage space.

TTF takes the lead in this area by deploying innovation and technology to meet the petroleum storage needs of the nation