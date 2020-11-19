Two hundred and eighty youth in the Bono regions are set to receive training in vocational and technical skills to start up their businesses.

The three-year training programme, which is an initiative under the Youth Apprenticeship Program (YAP) by SinapiAba, is meant to address the unemployment problem in the regions.

The 150 and 130 beneficiaries will come from Berekum, Seikwa, and Dormaa, Kyeremasu and Nkrankwanta.

Beneficiaries will receive training in dressmaking, welding, carpentry, auto-mechanics, hairdressing, and general electrical works.

Currently, Ghana is faced with 12 percent youth unemployment and more than 50 percent underemployment rate in Sub-Saharan African countries.

SinapiAba Youth Apprenticeship Program

Started in 2003, it targets the hard to reach communities and offers this support as part of its community and social responsibility programmes.

Programme Coordinator for YAP, Margaret Owusu Asare, added that beneficiaries are supported with materials and equipment to set them up.

“It is important so that the youth who want to go through apprenticeship training and have no help can be supported to be able to do that. We are doing that to help society.

“We intend to help the youth to find work to do because after the training we support them to set up, and work for themselves for free,” she said.

Beneficiaries of SinapiAba Youth Apprenticeship Programme

She added: “We also met each parent before we picked them so they are expected to support their wards. We are doing our best and we expect them, especially the parents to also do their best. As they start now, we expect all of them to be able to complete the three-year programme”.

Programme Coordinator for YAP, Margaret Owusu Asare

The initiative is being sponsored by Opportunity international Deutschland and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).