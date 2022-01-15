The Tema Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has asked all personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to suspend road checks with immediate effect.

No reason was given but personnel have been reassigned to traffic management and control.

They are also to attend to road crashes.

This was contained in a wireless message on Friday, January 14.

“MTTD Commanders under whom personnel are caught conducting motor checks will have to answer,” the message, issued by Deputy Regional Commander, ACP Baba Adamu, said.

ALSO READ:

The development is expected to ease traffic in Tema and its environs.