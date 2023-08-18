Two teenagers are in a state of despair after their families ejected them from home when their sexual escapade ended in pregnancy.

The boy, 17 years, and his 16-year-old girlfriend say they now have to keep up in the streets following their families’ rejection.

When both appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra show, the boy explained he had to admit the girl in his room while they were in school. This was after she was sent away from home.

According to the girl, her father took her away from her mother during her tender age to live with the grandmother.

She stayed with the granny till she was 10 years old. But when she returned to find her mother to be mentally ill it made her homeless.

“I had no place to stay, so I pleaded with Denis to stay with him so that I can complete my JHS,” she said.

The girl says she lived with the boyfriend in the same room for three years until last year when she got pregnant.

They two were mocked in their community. The boy’s father and the girl’s uncle rejected them so they had to run from that community to hustle in Kumasi.

“We don’t have any room, we sleep in front of someone’s shop in the evening,” said the girl who is almost seven-months pregnant but has never been to hospital.

The families, who were contacted on the show, have agreed to meet the Obra team to find an amicable solution.

Mama Effe and the Obra team have also promised to support the two.