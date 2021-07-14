The Wenchi High Court has slapped the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with a cost of GHS 12,000.00 after throwing out three of its applications and granting one, in the suit challenging the outcome of the Techiman South Parliamentary election in 2020.

The NDC is challenging the election of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah as Member of Parliament for Techiman South.

The suit was filed by Dr Christopher Beyere Baasongti, the 2020 Techiman South NDC Parliamentary Candidate.

The applications dismissed were a motion on notice for the appointment of an independent auditor and for the production of original pink sheets.

A motion for the appointment of a court expert on handwriting was also disallowed, as well as an application for an order setting out the main issue for an early trial.

A motion on notice to file and serve supplementary witness statements was, however, allowed.

Speaking to Citi News, the Spokesperson for the petitioner, Alhaji Mohammed Kwaku Doku, said the costs being slapped on the NDC were minor and won’t affect its chances of winning the case.

“These are preliminary. These are minor issues. You can floor your opponent and your opponent can floor you,” he said.

The NPP, however, believes the recent costs being slapped against the NDC shows they have no case.

“Today, we are happy that this cost has been brought against them. In fact, we were asking for more, and they pleaded, and the court has been merciful on them,” Richard Asamoah, the Techiman South NPP Secretary said to Citi News.

But he also noted that “to us, it is not the money we are after. We are after peace, and we want our honourable to go on with his work.”

The court has adjourned sitting to the 30th of July, 2021.