Parliament’s Finance Committee has recommended the discontinuation of periodic car loan procurement for Members of Parliament (MP) and Council of State.

In a document sighted by Adom News’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Abednego Asante Asiedu, the Committee suggested that the current $28 million car loan for Parliamentarians in the country should be the last of its kind.

According to the document, subsequent governments must provide official vehicles for MPs and Council of State members for use as enjoyed by other Article 71 officeholders.





This recommendation follows public outcry over a $28 million car loan for MPs and a $3.5 million loan for a similar procurement for Council of State members.

The Finance Committee, therefore, said “it took note of recent concerns expressed by many sections of the Ghanaian public about the burden the current vehicle loan arrangement for MPs and Members of the Council of State imposed on the public purse.

“The Committee took the view that, as representatives of the people, MPs cannot continue to leave these concerns unattended. That weakens the confidence Ghanaians have in us. We have a responsibility to reflect the values and ideals of the people we represent. Accordingly, the Committee strongly recommends to Parliament the discontinuation of the current vehicle loan arrangement for MPs and Council of State Members.

“MPs and Members of the Council of State should have similar duty post vehicle arrangements as other Article 71 officeholders. And the Committee respectfully recommends that Parliament and the Parliamentary Service take the necessary steps to ensure that this happens,” the Finance Committee’s report observed.

Already, two MPs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who represents the people of North Tongu and Okaikwei Central MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah, have tabled a private members’ motion asking the House to reject the $28 million dollars loan facility.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has laid a document in Parliament requesting a tax waiver of $13.38 million dollars for the purchase of the 275 vehicles for the MPs and Members of the Council of State for the period 2021 to 2024.