A mother of eight children has resurfaced after 20 years of being declared missing.

Mrs Florence Ikhine, who is now 68 years old, went missing from her home since 2002.

An online searched was organised for her but all to no avail.

She suddenly appeared on 20th April, 2022 to the house of one of her children.

Her other children, who were young boys and girls but now married, have travelled down to witness the scene only seen in movies.

Details of what transpired during this 20 years are yet to be revealed.

For now, onlookers have been left excited and dumbfounded over this wonder.

Watch video below: