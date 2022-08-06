Media personality, Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, has been laid to rest by his family and loved ones following an emotional funeral service on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The celebrity publicist, who worked with several acclaimed entertainers, reportedly died on Saturday, July 16.

Photos of Emmanuel Ugoh. Credit: Komla Adom/sellygalley

Before his burial service, a candlelight ceremony was held in his honour, with notable personalities in media and entertainment in attendance.

Actress Selly Galley and her husband, singer Praye Tietia, rapper Edem, and media personalities Jay Foley and Jeremie Van-Garshong were some public figures spotted at the candlelight ceremony.