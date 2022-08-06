A High Court in Sunyani presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Mavis Akua Ando has sentenced a 27-year-old lady to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of her lover.

Hilda Asumani Embro, a resident of Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region, stabbed her 30-year-old lover multiple times, resulting in his death.

The court heard that the two had been dating for six years.

In recent times, however, their relationship suffered a blow after the man was caught cheating on her with another woman.

The two were said to have engaged in several violent confrontations but their issues were settled by the immediate family.

According to the Prosecutor, what triggered the violent attack from Hilda Asumani Embro was when Prince Yaw Aboagye decided to eat all the grasscutter soup she prepared for the whole family.

Moved by her rage, Hilda is said to have stabbed Prince with a pair of scissors multiple times in his neck and chin area which left him bleeding profusely resulting in his death.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with manslaughter. She was found guilty of the offense and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour