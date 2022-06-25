Messages of condolence are pouring in for Nollywood’s Chidi Mokeme as he announces the demise of two of his relations.

Chidi’s younger sister, Ebele Mokome and his cousin, Nicole Mokome passed on two weeks apart.

Chidi Mokeme

Ebele, who would have been 48, lost the battle to an undisclosed illness, while Nicole, 35, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Chidi’s sister left behind twin children and Nicole, a daughter.

Chidi, in the post announcing their demise, said he made the situation public to search for the hit-and-run driver who is currently on the run.

His post has been flooded with tons of tributes from industry players and his fans.