The entire Dutch Komenda fishing community in the Central Region has been thrown into a state of mourning after four children got drowned in the sea.

Egya Essoun, the father of one of the victims, Enoch Baffoe, said the children left the house to swim without informing anyone.

According to him, they were at a funeral when the tragic incident was broken to them.

Speaking to the media, the Dutch Komenda Chief Fisherman, Nana Kojo Mbea II, said the area they went swimming in is forbidden.

According to him, it is a place for their gods and they will visit there for rituals.

The Assemblyman for Komenda Locost electoral area, Albert Kwofie, said they will liaise with the chief fisherman and the police to erect prohibited signposts along the coast to prevent future occurrences.

READ ON:

He stressed they will also intensify patrol along the beaches to ward off miscreants.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, also assured the media they will liaise with the opinion leaders to patrol along the beaches.

He further appealed to the media to intensify education on covid-19 restrictions which include the closure of the beaches and sea.