A media personality, Amanda Chisom, has shared the burial details of a family of four children who all died on Saturday, October 8 on her Facebook page.

According to the information printed on the poster by the family, the children and their parents died after they all had their dinner.

Father, mother and children died. The children are between the ages of three and 12.

Their father, Augustine Tochukwu Nwokedi was aged 41 years, while his wife, Josephine Nkeiru was 39 years old.

Their funeral has been slated for Tuesday, November 29, and it will be taking place in Anambra state.