The wife of the brother of the District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region has been shot dead by her debtor.

According to reports available to DGN Online, the sad incident happened last Saturday when the debtor allegedly invited the woman (deceased) Akosua Esi to his farm in a village called Iddrisu Akuraa around Kronteng-Krachi to buy yam.

The DCE, Evans Kyei Ntiri who confirmed the incident said his brother’s wife and a motor rider were both shot dead over GHC350 debt.

According to the DCE, his brother’s wife, Akosua Esi was a yam trader at Maame Krobo market, which she usually buys in bulk from farmers around the villages and towns in the area as well as Sekyere Afram plains area.

He confirmed on radio that “my brother’s wife who is also my wife was a yam trader who buys yam from about 70% of the farmers in the Afram Plains area but according to my senior brother, the wife informed him about three weeks ago that one of her debtors had called her to come for yam, so she went with one guy who rides motor”.

However, he said “the debtor succeeded in his plans to get rid of Esi after they (the farmer and Esi) agreed to meet last Saturday and shot her and the motor rider to death instantly on their way to his farm”,

The DCE also added that the Police after the incident gathered intelligence and arrested the suspect, who confirmed committing the crime when he was questioned by the police.

“The Inspector-General of police upon hearing the incident sent the Regional Police Commander and his team to the families of the deceased”, he said.

The bodies of Akosua Esi and the motor rider who is in his early 20s have been deposited at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian hospital pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody assisting in investigation.