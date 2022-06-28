Pressure group, Arise Ghana, will defy a High Court ruling ordering it to stage but restrict its protest on June 28 and 29 to the hours between 8:00 and 4:00 pm.

The court additionally directed that the protest commences at the Obra Spot in Accra and ends at the Independence Square.

But the group says as law-abiding citizens, they have exhausted all the processes and have served the police accordingly.

National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

He said his group had filed for a stay of execution at the Court of Appeal to set aside the ruling by the High Court on their intended demonstration.

The NPP Youth leader expressed shock at the turn of events, especially when it had reached an agreement with the police on the time and routes of the demonstration.

Mr. Opare Addo accused the Police of bad faith, stating that the demonstration will come off on Tuesday as planned.