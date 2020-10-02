A Junior High School (JHS) graduate, Abdallah Mohammed who was handed a 25-year jail for allegedly stealing GH¢10.00 has broken his silence on the matter.

Speaking exclusively on Corruption Watch (CW), a segment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Abdallah who is now 27-years-old said he served 11-years 2 months at the in the Kumasi Central prison.

Narrating what happened on that fateful day; a tearful Abdallah said he was a victim of mistaken identity.

Then 15, the ex-convict said a man called Moro Haruna met him at Aboabo station in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi and accused him of stealing his GH¢10.00 and bunch of keys.

Without allowing him to explain himself, Abdallah said the angry mob beat him to pulp and dragged him to the Zongo police station where he was remanded for nine days.

“I was remanded for 9 days till I appeared before the court; was remanded and later jailed 25 years” he recounted.

Also, information gathered by Corruption Watch (CW) revealed that, the family of Abdallah was not informed about the arrest and prosecution of the underage boy, contrary to the provision of juvenile criminal justice law, which required the presence of the parents or guardians of the juvenile before questioning.

Abdallah, who is now a free man with the help of Civil Society Organisations and Human Rights Organisations, said he is still traumatised.

His wish is to relocate to another place to enable him forget his ordeal.

