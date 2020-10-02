Five people have died on Thursday evening at Anyafuri Gyaman in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region when an illegal mining pit in which they were prospecting for gold caved in and collapsed on them.

Thursday’s incident occurred when they were prospecting for gold in the Central Regional town.

About 20 of the miners were busy mining at the site when the incident suddenly occurred and trapped five.

Police say two of them died instantly while the rest were rushed to two separate hospitals for medical attention.

Upper Denkyira East District police commander says two died on arrival at Dunkwa government hospital while another passed on at Anyanfuri Pentecost hospital.

galamsey death

The incident has left residents and colleagues miners traumatised.

Bodies have been deposited at the Dunkwa government hospital awaiting identification by relatives.

DSP Jones Afutu further advised residents to stay away from such sites to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.