A basic school teacher, Helena Serwaa is in the grips of the police for allegedly dipping the hand of a 9-year-old girl in hot water for stealing her GH¢2.

Both hands of the victim, Stephanie Nketiah Forkuo have been severely burnt by her guardian for the alleged petty theft.

Stephanie Nketiah Forkuo

The unfortunate incident occurred at Goaso in the Ahafo region.

According to reports, the husband of the suspect adopted the girl from her parents to put her in school.

However, his wife claimed the child has been stealing, thus wanted to teach her a lesson by dipping her hands in hot water.

Helena is said to have failed to seek immediate medical attention until the right hand of the girl started to rot.

When she rushed her to the Goaso Municipal Hospital, doctors suspected foul play and called the police leading to her arrest.

The Ahafo Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Coordinator, ASP Mavis Kumassah confirmed this incident to Adom News.

She said the suspect claimed the victim admitted to stealing her GH¢2 and decided to punish her by putting her hand in boiling water.

ASP Kumassah said because the suspect is a nursing mother, she has been granted bail but will soon be processed for court.

Meanwhile, due to the condition of the victim, she has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.