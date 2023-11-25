Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey has suffered a fresh injury on Saturday.

The 21-year-old made a return to Brighton & Hove Albion’s squad this weekend after being sidelined for weeks due to an injury.

Lamptey suffered the setback UEFA Europa League game against Olympique Marseille in October 5, 2023.

The injury ruled him out of Ghana’s first two games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Having been named in Brighton’s starting XI for their Premier League game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, Lamptey suffered a knock and was substituted in the 35th minute. Lamptey was replaced by Jack Hinshelwood.

The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment.

However, Lamptey will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations 49 days away.

Meanwhile, Brighton emerged as 3-2 winners over Nottingham Forest.