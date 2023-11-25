Substitute Joao Pedro scored twice as 10-man Brighton condemned Nottingham Forest to a first home defeat of the season in a fiery five-goal thriller at the City Ground.

Anthony Elanga had headed Forest in front early on, but Evan Ferguson levelled before Pedro’s double.

He was called upon in the first half to replace the injured Ansu Fati and scored deep into injury time with a header, and then after the break from the penalty spot to put the Seagulls 3-1 ahead.

Forest pulled one back with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring a penalty after a VAR review, while Lewis Dunk was shown two yellow cards in quick succession and sent off for protesting too vigorously.

Steve Cooper’s side made a quick start and took the lead inside three minutes when Elanga met Gibbs-White’s excellent cross with an emphatic header at the back post.

The visitors created chances of their own with Fati firing at goal before Billy Gilmour blazed over and then, after an impressive passage of play, hit a tame effort that failed to test keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

And Brighton deservedly equalised when Ferguson curled a shot into the bottom corner.

The half ended with Brighton taking the lead when Pedro leapt well to meet Pascal Gross’ cross, but their injury troubles deepened with Tariq Lamptey going off.

But the visitors extended their lead when Pedro, who had been fouled by Chris Wood, scored his fifth penalty for the Seagulls.

Forest were given late hope when Gibbs-White scored from the spot after a VAR check confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi had been fouled by Jack Hinshelwood in the penalty box.

Brighton skipper Dunk was sent off before Gibbs-White took the penalty, receiving his first yellow card for dissent and then a second for not retreating.

Forest sensed a dramatic equaliser but Brighton held on with their keeper Bert Verbruggen making a stunning save to deny Ryan Yates deep into 10 added minutes.