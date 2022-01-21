Tamale Police arrest woman and daughter for selling 'wee toffee' to pupils

The police in the Northern Region have arrested a woman and her daughter at Sakasaka, a suburb of Tamale Metropolis for processing and selling suspected ‘wee toffee’.

The suspects, Aisha Tahiru, 45, and the daughter, Amina Mutala are currently in police custody assisting investigations.

The Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the arrest to Adom News, said the police launched a raid at their shop and uncovered the items they collected as exhibits.

He added that his team nabbed the suspects while they were mixing the coconut toffee with substances suspected to be cannabis.

According to Mr Ananga, preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects sell the alleged ‘wee’ toffee to basic school children at Sakasaka.

The Crime Officer added that 400 pieces of the laced toffee were found and retrieved after police search was conducted at the shop and in their rooms.

The crime officer believes more people could be involved in the illicit trade, adding that investigations are ongoing to arrest the accomplices.