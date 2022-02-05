The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Imoro Eliasu, a Junior High School (JHS) teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a third year female pupil of the Dekpema M/A JHS in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The teacher, who is currently being investigated for indecent assault by the DOVVSU, has been granted police enquiry bail pending further investigations for prosecution.

The Northern Regional Director of Education, Dr Peter Attafuah, in a letter dated 26th January 2022, instructed for the immediate interdiction of the teacher from the service.

This was due to a complaint filed by the parents of female pupil of Dekpema M/A JHS to the Regional Office of DOVVSU of the Police Service.