The chief of Kwawu Tafo, Nana Opoku Mintah II, has charged those who used to call their parents who are aged and elderly witches and wizards to respect them because that is God’s way of blessing them.



Speaking to Adom News‘ correspondent Akwasi Dwamena the chief bemoaned that whenever God blesses someone with more years, especially without money, their wards and family members always call them witches.

He stressed it is not good and warned Tafo residents to desist from that habit.



He added that if one wants to be comfortable in life, he or she needs to respect his/her parents so as to receive blessings from them.



He said this when he donated Christmas gifts worth thousands of Cedis to the aged who are 70 years and above in his community.



The items range from foods, clothes, scarves, drinks, bags of rice, cooking oil, among other valuables.

These were to help put smiles on the faces of the elderly who were in dilemma on how to celebrate the festivity because of the lack of money to purchase such items.



Again, undisclosed amounts of cash in an envelope were handed to each recipient at the occasion.



The event brought together Kwawu Tafo opinion leaders, residents and the general public dining and merrymaking to think of the way forward of developing the community as well.



Receiving the items, hundreds of beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Kwawu Tafohene and asked for God’s blessings upon him.



They further added that when God blesses one with long life, because of the changes that accompany it which the youth don’t understand he/she ends up being called names and therefore appealed to young to desist from that.



Community members were full of praise saying it was their first time seeing such a wonderful event from a chief in the area since time immemorial.