Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from the Rocky actor, 76, on Friday at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Stallone and Flavin, 54, married in 1997, though their relationship originally began in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

They share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Czack, died in 2012.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Stallone said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Flavin told PEOPLE, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Closer Weekly was the first to report the divorce filing news.

News of the pair’s split comes three months after they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary, marking the milestone occasion with respective Instagram tributes to each other.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” Stallone captioned a photo carousel of the pair. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

Flavin wrote alongside her own snapshot collection, “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!”

She concluded, “Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together! Flavin’s post has since been deleted.

On Aug. 10, Flavin posted a snapshot that showed her sharing a hug with the duo’s three daughters, writing in the caption, “These girls are my priority, nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever.”

“You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom,” Sophia wrote in a comment. “We are so lucky to have you love you so much.”

“Strongest woman I know added Sistine, while Scarlet left a single heart emoji.

Stallone was recently snapped with a tattoo of his onscreen Rocky dog Butkus covering one of Flavin’s face he previously had on his arm, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, igniting rumors of a breakup.