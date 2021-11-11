Researchers have found that exposure to semen is good for women’s health because of the mood-altering chemicals of this body fluid.

But there are some risks involved.

Semen is the thick fluid that comes out of a male’s penis when they ejaculate during intercourse or sexual activities.

Semen is also referred to as ejaculate.

Many believe semen is the same thing as sperm, but they are actually two separate things. Semen and sperm are kind of like squares and rectangles — sperm is a part of semen, but semen isn’t a part of sperm.

Earlier research had shown that these chemicals not just elevate mood, increase affection and induce sleep, but also contain vitamins and anti-depressants.

The alleged health benefits of seminal plasma are believed to be activated when a man deposits semen into a woman’s vagina, but research suggests that the same benefits may also be available if it is swallowed.

However, there are some people who are allergic to sperm, a condition called human seminal plasma hypersensitivity (HSP). It’s a very rare allergy where individuals are hypersensitive to the proteins found in semen.

Possible health benefits of swallowing semen

Elevates your mood

Doctors say that when women have an orgasm, then the ‘love hormone oxytocin is released and this helps to elevate their mood.

Orgasm for men could work as an anti-depressant because the moment a man ejaculates he gets tremendous pleasure that gets rid of all worries and issues he might have.

Helps you sleep better

You’re usually worn out after sex, but that may not be why you sleep so well that night. Semen actually contains melatonin, which is a chemical that induces sleep and relaxation.

Whether you ingest it or receive it through intercourse, it will enter your bloodstream and help you doze off better than most over-the-counter sleep aids.

Oral sex can lower your blood pressure

According to a study, swallowing semen on a regular basis can lower your blood pressure. Women who swallow their male mate’s sperm during oral sex often have a much lower risk of getting preeclampsia — a complication during pregnancy that results in super-high blood pressure. So semen is helpful in making and birthing a baby.

Semen may be good for your skin

A 2009 study showed that semen may slow down the ageing process of your skin and muscles. Semen contains a healthy portion of zinc, which is an antioxidant.

Potential risks of swallowing semen

You may be at risk of contracting STIs

If you’re swallowing semen, you’re likely not using a condom. And, like most other sex acts performed without a condom, contracting a sexually transmitted infection (STI) is always a probability.

Experts say having semen in your mouth puts you at risk of bacterial infections such as gonorrhea and chlamydia.

You could have an allergic reaction

If you’ve ever felt sick after swallowing semen, it could be because you have a semen allergy.

Known as seminal plasma hypersensitivity, semen allergies affect women and may cause symptoms such as pain, itching, redness, swelling, hives, and difficulty breathing. Some women have also reported feeling nauseous after swallowing semen.