Suspected gunmen have attacked a police station in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi and shot a police sergeant.

The Assistant Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, ASP Levi Philips, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki that the station was attacked in the early hours on Monday.

Philips added that the suspects also burnt two vehicles packed at the station, including a patrol van.

“The police officer, a Sergeant, who sustained injury, was later confirmed dead this morning.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi state, Mr Aliyu Garba, has visited the scene of the incident and the area is now quiet,” he explained.

Also speaking, a witness, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the suspects stormed the station early hour on Monday and started shooting sporadically.