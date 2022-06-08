The Ghana Police Service has indicated one of the suspects in an alleged armed robbery in Tamale in the Northern Region has died.
The Police say two other victims lost their lives in the process at Kalariga.
According to a statement, the incident, which happened on Tuesday evening, also saw two others sustain various degrees of injuries.
“Two others including one of the alleged robbery suspects and one other victim sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving medical attention,” the police posted on Twitter.
ALSO READ:
- Gunmen kill 50 Catholic worshippers in Nigeria
- I’ve been through a lot – Patapaa’s ex-wife raises eyebrows with new post
- NPP Youth Organiser hopeful found dead along Kete-Krachi river
- Woman performing oral sex on driver causes vehicle crash [Video]
The release, however, fell short of describing how the incident occurred.
But JoyNews sources say it happened when the suspected robbers attacked a mobile money vendor in the area who happens to be one of the deceased.
Two others including one of the alleged robbery suspects and one other victim sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving medical attention.
They added that “we are working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Robbery Incident in Tamale— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 7, 2022
An armed robbery incident in Tamale a while ago has resulted in the death of one alleged robbery suspect and two victims. pic.twitter.com/dr6pzPoTgg
Two others including one of the alleged robbery suspects and one other victim sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving medical attention.— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 7, 2022
The Police are working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/TBwhSzKOvw