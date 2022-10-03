The Nkwanta South District Magistrates Court has remanded into prison custody 43-year-old John Nana Sei, a suspect arrested in relation to a shooting incident in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

This was after the suspect appeared before the court presided over by Joseph Evans Anang Okrokpa on Monday.

The suspect, whose plea was reserved, is facing charges of murder and use of an offensive weapon under section 70 of the criminal offensive act (29).

The Police prosecutor, Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah, in his ex-parte application urged the court to grant the order to remand the suspect, for the Police to conclude their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to the Director of Public Prosecution’s office for legal advice.



According to the prosecutor, the suspect and his accomplices who are on the run fired indiscriminately into an area called Alhaji Bench in Nkwanta South killing Joseph Tatule Boagi aged 27, and injuring about six others.



The injured were sent to St. Joseph Catholic hospital and Nkwanta Municipal hospital for medical treatment.

He further mentioned that the accused person at the time of his arrest had in his possession one pump action gun loaded with 27 cartridges and two knives.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved family members who were at the court praised the presiding judge for the decision and asked the police to bring all perpetrators to book.