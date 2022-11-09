The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision dismissed a case filed by NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, against some former and current Parliamentarians.

The named individuals are Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Alhassan Azong, Fifi Fiave Kwetey, Eric Opoku, Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Mark Owen Woyongo, Comfort Doyoe, Cudjoe Ghansah and Aquinas Tawiah Quansah.

Abronye DC had argued that the actions of the affected MPs and former government appointees who received double salaries as MPs and ministers or deputy ministers are inconsistent with the constitution.

He contended that per Article 98 of the Constitution, the practice is unconstitutional, null and void.

He wanted the Supreme Court to declare the payment a violation of the constitution and issue an order to compel the MPs to refund the double salaries paid to them.

The Attorney General’s Office raised an objection to the case. It argued that the jurisdiction of the court had not been properly triggered since the said constitutional provision is clear and did not require interpretation.

It was also pointed out that the NPP Chairman had the option of using another forum rather than the Supreme Court. The Apex court upheld the arguments describing the case as unmeritorious.

“After carefully reviewing and hearing counsel in open court, we agree that our jurisdiction has not been properly invoked. The articles referred to require no interpretation.

“The plaintiffs’ remedy lies in another forum. Because of the frivolous nature of this case, we were minded to award costs personally. But have opted out of policy considerations not to do so”, presiding Justice Nene Amegatcher stated.

Other panel members included Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo Mensah Bonsu, Amadu Tanko and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.