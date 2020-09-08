Kwaku Amponsah, affectionately called Chairman K5, has called for patience for the new Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The former Board member of Asante Kotoko trusts that the new CEO with his policy in the next three years can achieve their intended purpose of making the Porcupine Warriors an economically vibrant club with great performances on the African terrain but it can only happen if it is without barriers of quarrels and backbiting.

In an interview with Nhyira FM, the former Kotoko National Circles Chairman admitted that respect for the project put together backed by a sound backing from supporters is the only way the club can restore their glory days.

Chairman Kwaku Amponsah

“The achievements of Mamelodi Sundowns as I heard on the show this morning, tell that Asante Kotoko SC are far behind in all aspects comparing us to the top in Africa. Sundowns after appointing Pitso Mosimane were calm for him and he has achieved a lot for them.

“We also need to be patient as a club and support our own project and we will progress as a club.

“If we are calm and give our support, we may be more successful than what the South African’s have achieved,” K5 added.

In a new direction for the club, led by Mr Amponsah under a 12-member Board, he is expected to name his management team in the coming days.