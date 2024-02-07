The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has urged the people of the Northern region to support former President John Mahama by voting for him in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mr. Kwetey encouraged voters to make informed decisions during the elections, emphasising the importance of prioritising candidates who genuinely care about their welfare, regardless of their location.

The General Secretary made these remarks in Tamale during the second day of former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama’s ‘Building Ghana Tour’ of the Northern Region.

He also urged party members to take pride in their affiliation with the NDC.

“Northern region, you have produced a person that we can be proud of, a genuine son of the region, a genuine son of Ghana. He tells the truth. When he speaks, don’t you trust him? Yes, you can trust him. He told Ghana that even though dumsor was not caused by him, he would fix it. And what did he do? He fixed it.

“So you can commit your business to his hands because he is a man who can be trusted. You can commit your farms to his hands; he is a man that can be trusted. You can commit Ghana, the resources of Ghana, and the destiny of 30 million plus Ghanaians into his hands because he can be trusted,” he said.

Mr Kwetey said, however, “The same cannot be said of the other son that came from your region. That other son that comes from the north-eastern part of this region of yours cannot be trusted.

“So you have produced two sons; one can be trusted, and the other, you cannot even give your small business into his hands. Comrades, you owe it to Ghana to ensure that the son who can be trusted rises again to the leadership of this country.”

