In another technology first for SuperSport, a host of local languages will supplement standard English commentary for a number of international football properties.

The initiative is now available for select Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, Europa and other international matches.

Pidgin, Swahili and Amharic remain on offer, ensuring a range of options for SuperSport viewers across the continent.

The remote commentary project is a continuation from the recent FIFA World Cup where SuperSport introduced Twi, Luganda and Swahili into broadcasts, a result of constantly striving to deliver the best viewing experience for fans.

The focus now is that these languages are going to be widely available on most European league football on a weekly basis, with strong emphasis on the English Premier League.

Language selections will vary per region, and every effort will be made to ensure the key fixtures are given multi-language options under the new plan.

Vernacular commentary will be done remotely from Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya, in accordance with SuperSport’s shift towards international broadcast convention. Meet our commentators from Ghana Eric Boadi Aseidu, Jefferies Kwabena Sintim-Koree and Alex Kobina Stonnie.

REMOTE COMMENTARY SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY

Feb 8: Manchester United v Leeds (Twi).

Feb 11: Arsenal v Brentford; Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Twi).

Feb 12: Leeds v Manchester United; Manchester City v Aston Villa (Twi,).

Feb 13: Liverpool v Everton (Swahili, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda).

Feb 14: UEFA Champions League – PSG v Bayern Munich (Twi).

Feb 15: UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea (Twi).

Feb 16: UEFA Europa League – Barcelona v Manchester United; Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven (Twi).

Feb 18: Aston Villa v Arsenal; Nottingham Forest v Manchester City; Newcastle United v Liverpool (Twi).

Feb 19: Manchester United v Leicester City; Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham (Twi).

Feb 21: UEFA Champions League – Liverpool v Real Madrid (Twi).

Feb 22: UEFA Champions League – RB Leipzig v Manchester City (Swahili, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda).

Feb 23: UEFA Europa League – PSV Eindhoven v Sevilla; Manchester United v Barcelona (Swahili, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda).

Feb 24: Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Swahili, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda).

Feb 25: Newcastle United v Brighton; Leicester City v Arsenal; Bournemouth v Manchester City; Crystal palace v Liverpool (Swahili, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda).

Feb 26: Manchester United v Aston Villa (Swahili, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda).

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.