The image of a well-dressed shoplifter is in circulation after the shop owner released footage of him pilfering.

The man, whose identity is not immediately known, was captured on CCTV hiding one of the drinks exhibited on a shelf in his trousers.

The video captured the moments he selected his preferred drink to steal to the moment he headed to the exit after the crime.

The thief scrutinized the area, and when the coast was clear, he unboxed one of the wines and dipped it inside his trousers.

The act happened while other unsuspecting shoppers were strolling past his section of the supermarket.

According to reports, the drinks he stole amounted to N100,000, approximately GHS1,600.

Video below: