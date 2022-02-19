SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to a classic Premier League rivalry, as Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on the evening of Saturday 19 February 2022.

This clash sees the Citizens looking to stay on course for a second successive title triumph, while Spurs are looking to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four come the end of the season.

“We will do everything to try to reach the [Champions League],” said Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. “But to use this word ‘win’ is more simple than to [actually] win. To win, you must build something important and have an important squad. Then you are ready to win. Otherwise, you have to hope to do something outstanding.”

City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has warned his team not to take anything for granted despite the excellent form they have displayed throughout the season: “Yeah [we’re on fire], no complaints,” said the Spaniard. “There are still a lot of games to play. Many things are going to happen from here until the end of the season. No complaints so far.”

Key players

Bernardo Silva – The Portuguese attacking midfielder has enjoyed a superb campaign for City and will be looking to lead them to a victory at home to Spurs come Saturday evening, with his trickery, intelligence and creativity set to come to the fore.

Harry Kane – Tottenham’s captain and key attacker will need to have a great game if the North London club is to take anything from their trip to Manchester. Yet Kane’s movement, link play and shooting prowess always marks him out as a danger man.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Man City and Tottenham have met in 165 matches across all competitions since their first clash back in 1909. The Citizens have claimed 65 wins compared to 64 for Spurs, while 36 games have been drawn.

When the teams met in the Premier League earlier this season, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2021, Spurs claimed a 1-0 home win thanks to a second-half strike from Son Heung-min.

Battles to watch

Pep Guardiola v Antonio Conte – Two of the best coaches in the world today, Guardiola and Conte will pit their tactical wits against one another in a clash which will be thrilling for football purists to take in.

Ruben Dias v Son Heung-min – The City central defender will need to be at his sharpest to quell the threat of Son, who scored the only goal of the game when these teams last met in the Premier League.

Steven Bergwijn v Joao Cancelo – Bergwijn looks a player reborn under Conte, but he’ll need to put in a shift against the influential Cancelo, who offers so much more in the attacking phase than almost any other fullback in the league.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 19 February