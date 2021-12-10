Scores of Sunyani residents including traditional rulers have taken to the streets to embark on a massive demonstration.

The demo dubbed Sunyani Deserves Better is to protest the lack of development in the area

According to the protesters, despite their massive contribution to Ghana’s development in agriculture, sports, among others, they have not witnessed any transformation.

They said successive governments continue to take them for granted, treating them as cash cows and starving them of their fair share of development.

The demonstrators, wearing protest regalia played gospel musician, Cindy Thompson’s Awurade Kasa in the background to notify authorities about their plight.

ALSO READ:

They wielded placards with inscriptions such as; Reverse the sold South Ridge land, fix all our town roads, Sunyani deserves better, Bono deserves better, among others.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed to the area to ensure a smooth process.

Watch the video above: