The 2021 Suncity Music Festival has been postponed following the Accra Circuit Court’s decision to remand rapper Medikal into police custody.

The ‘Ayekoo’ hitmaker was expected to perform at the event on Saturday, October 23 in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

He was billed to headline the MTN-sponsored programme alongside his colleague and Afrobeats star Kelvyn Boy.

Some moments after Medikal’s remand, Kelvyn Boy took to his social media pages to announce that the event has been rescheduled, adding that a new date will be communicated later.

“Sorry Sunyani !! We Will Have To Reschedule This One. A New Date Will Be Communicated Soon!! (sic),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the rapper will miss another event where he had been billed alongside Tulenkey.

The event, Jagger Rave Concert, was expected to take place at Obuasi on Friday, October 22.

Medikal was remanded in prison custody for five days by an Accra Circuit court on Friday, October 22 following his arrest the previous day.

The artiste, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, was charged with unlawful display of arms and ammunition to which he pleaded not guilty.

The rapper’s wife, Fela Makafui and some members of his management team were sighted at the court premises ahead of the hearing.

He was chauffeured away in a police pick-up truck amid a heavy security presence.

Medikal’s arrest on Thursday came just hours after his industry mate and friend, Shatta Wale, was remanded in custody for one week.

The self-styled dancehall king was arrested for spreading false news.

He had allegedly fabricated a story on Monday, October 18, that he had been shot and receiving treatment, which turned out to be a hoax.

The controversial artiste pleaded not guilty to the charge.