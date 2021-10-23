The 2021/2022 League season will be officially launched on Tuesday, October 26 at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat in Accra.

The event will be held at the GFA Conference room at 11:00 am.

Tuesday’s launch will usher in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season which will kick off on Friday, October 29 as well as other competitions organised by the GFA including the MTN FA Cup, DOL, Womens League, Women’s FA Cup etc.

The launch will be live on Max TV and all GFA Social Media platforms.