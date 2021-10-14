Police have arrested the main suspect in the case of stabbing which involved a young man in the Suame-Anomangye area of Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Emmanuel Owusu, was arrested early dawn following a search party organised by police after he fled the scene of the crime and went into hiding on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Ebenezer Asare, was stabbed in the neck after he refused to greet Emmanuel Owusu, allegedly a member of a weed-smoking gang, eyewitnesses said.

“The deceased said he would not greet him. After the deceased said that, the suspect pushed him and took a knife from his pocket and slashed his throat,” a witness recounted.

The Suame Police have in the meantime deposited Ebenezer Asare’s corpse at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue. They have also been to his family’s home to sympathise with them.

Prior to Thursday’s arrest, the Police had combed the community in search of leads.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Erastus Asare Donkor, the Suame District Crime Officer, ASP Osei Boateng, said “we had information yesterday around 9 o’clock that two friends were engaged in a fight and one of them has stabbed the other. The suspect’s name was given as Emmanuel Owusu alias Modridge and the victim is also known as Ebenezer Asare aged about 23 years.

“They all work at the Magazine here, so we came here purposely to look for information and also to sympathise with the bereaved family. The body is now kept at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. This is where they brought the victim initially. They brought him here to resuscitate him but unfortunately, he gave up the ghost.”