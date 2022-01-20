President Nana Akufo-Addo has spoken on the pursuit of domestic revenue mobilisation to rebound the economy from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the investiture of a new Vice Chancellor of the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, in Wa, on Thursday, 20th January 2022, President Akufo-Addo stated that, despite the difficulties confronting government, the economy is experiencing a positive but slow growth in 2020.

According to the President, data from the Statistical Service puts the average growth rate of the economy for the first three quarters of 2021 at 5.2%, putting the country on course to exceed our provisional growth outturn of 4.4% for 2021.

“Our growth performance compares very favourably with the IMF growth estimate of 3.7% for sub-Saharan Africa, and 3.6% for ECOWAS countries. We are still on course in our fiscal consolidation agenda. The Ghana Revenue Authority exceeded its 2021 tax revenue target, and we are confident we will achieve, if not surpass, the eighty-billion-cedi (GH¢80 billion) target for this year,” he said.