The Teacher Union’s strike is in full force here at the Labone Senior High School as teaching activities have halted.

However, second year students, who could not write their end of term examination, are under invigilation by some teachers to sit the examination.

Meanwhile, unlike other schools, the Labone Senior High School has not been affected by the shortage of food.

Food shortage, teachers’ strike

Information available indicates that the school has enough in its stores to feed the students.

In the Ashanti region, administrative offices of most schools remain under lock and key, but classrooms are opened for use by students.

But some final year JHS pupils were seen with some teachers preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Luv News’ checks reveal the teachers are doing so out of benevolence.

