Strategic Security Systems Int. Ltd. (3SIL) has refuted media reports alleging malfeasances in a contract awarded by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for the supply of solar torch lights to farmers.

3SIL has said the reports are misplaced, misconceived, and mischievous and urged the general public to disregard.

Multiple reports had alleged a GH¢300 million procurement contract for the company to supply torch lights wrapped in a shady deal had collapsed.

The reports also accused 3SIL of employing every tactic in the books to have its way and has been reaping a fortune from COCOBOD but with no work to show.

But in a statement, the company has said it is law-abiding and seeks to offer its services to any customer on the market.

“Indeed, as a company, COCOBOD is one of many customers that we have and we have executed contracts for and on behalf of many other companies or agencies, both in the public and private sectors.

“We deem it as a mark of our unique professionalism, competence and expertise in the various fields in which we run our businesses that we have been successful and thrived in these fields no matter the political party in power,” 3SIL explained.

It argued it follows all laid-down procurement laws and practices in obtaining contracts from

government, adding all that the story does is to jumble up a cacophony of fictionalized narratives.

“We wish to place on record that this so-called “upheaval” at COCOBOD is false and

fabricated. COCOBOD is an entity of State and speaks through its Management or

Board. To date, no member of COCOBOD’s Management or its Board or even any

named member of its staff has openly voiced any opposition to any issue at all

before COCOBOD as it relates to our company.

“Our company, over the years, has maintained a working relationship with COCOBOD and will in the future continue to maintain good working relationships with all our customers and work partners,” the statement read in parts.

With regards to the delay associated with the contract, the statement added, “COCOBOD itself has acknowledged its role in the delay of the execution of the contract and on 13th April, 2018, is on record as having apologized to our company for that mishap and others, after its former Management failed to clear for several years the items imported for installation and racked up huge costs on demurrage at the ports.

“Our lawsuit to compel COCOBOD to abide by the terms of that contract is what occasioned the

current Management to seek out a settlement of the lawsuit which has eventually led to the ongoing execution of the contract for which our company is schedule to deliver.”

The statement emphasised the company jealously guard its reputation and business orientations, and in the future we shall hesitate to seek legal redress against any outlet that

publishes false, misleading and defamatory stories.

Meanwhile, the Cocoa, Coffee and Sheanut Farmers Association (COCOSHE) has raised concerns over the delay of the distribution of torch lights.

The association has stated it is in the best interest of the cocoa, coffee and sheanut industries that the long overdue request of the farmers is granted.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: