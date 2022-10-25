Kumawood actress Mercy Little has opened up on some of the disadvantages of being plus size with a heavy backside.

The actress, whose claim to fame is from the popular Efiewura series, said she is subjected to all manner of harassments from strangers whenever she steps out in town.

She made some claims in an interview on Accra FM that men grope her buttocks to confirm if it’s all natural or surgically acquired.

Despite all attempts to live a modest life, Mercy Little indicated some perverted persons sexualise her, adding that some are bold enough to do that in public.

“When I step out, I am just okay. It is sometimes tough being plus size. You will be walking in town and someone you don’t even know will grope your buttocks while asking you if it’s all flesh. It is not even about casually touching, they grab both sides of your buttocks and fondle it,” she lamented.

At times when she can’t verbally express her displeasure, Mercy Little indicated she is forced to smack or slap such persons.

“Imagine when you’re in the company of a personal someone and a stranger attempts that action. Sometimes I get upset and drop a slap. I constantly slap people in town, I mean all the time,” he said.

Aside that, she revealed it is a struggle getting the right size of clothes.