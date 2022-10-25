The Professional Glaziers Association of Ghana has served notice to lockup shops over what they described as continuous outrageous price hikes of raw materials.

They say prices of raw materials such as glasses keep increasing on daily basis.

Materials sold at 480 cedis at the beginning of the year are currently sold at 1,000 cedis; affecting business growth.

Clad in red, the aluminium glaziers chanted in displeasure to the stifling production environment.

A member of the Association, Gabriel Osei Owusu, said the price of glasses has increased astronomically.

According to him, their businesses are on the verge of collapse. He said the price increment has affected all 21 raw materials used in production.

They can no longer work with estimates for clients.

Chairman of the Association says they are no longer buying raw materials for production until the situation improves.

Some aggrieved members expressed displeasure against importers and wholesalers over the continuous increment of prices.