Being a masterpiece birthed by Timothy Bentum’s Blizad’s Production House and directed by the seasoned Pascal Amanfo, it is not surprising celebrities thronged the venue for the private premiere of Strange World, an afro-telenovela.

The Silverbird cinema was filled to it’s capacity with movie lovers and celebrities across all entertainment spheres, mainly actors and media personalities.

Notable of them was Majid Michel, Cina Soul, Maya Blu, Tima Kumkum, Abena Opokua Anwinee, Lexis Bill and Martha Ankomah who joined casts including Adjetey Anang, Mimi Buari, Selassie Ibrahim, Sitsofe among others to mark the ecstatic night.

From the red carpet to the official premiere and interview sessions, smiles abound and all patrons agreed it was worth the hype.

Giving more insight on his classic telenovela after the premiere, Executive Producer, Timothy Bentum, said the aim is to popularize vernacular projects and heighten the sense of identity among the Ghanaian people.

Without giving much regard to the monetary value, he revealed the first of it’s kind project is to promote the defunct industry to international standards.

“Foreigners speaking our local language in telenovelas is appalling, but the intention is not to kick them out of business but to prove that if they can do it, we can too. Similar projects have been created in other African countries and they are blossoming so I believe it can work here too.”

Speaking on the production, Mr Bentum said a lot of planning went into the telenovela and pertinent of it is the two and half years research survey to produce a classic piece that is relatable to every consumer.

Owing to his résumé of being a mogul in the film industry, Mr Bentum thought it wise to not only work with the biggest and most exciting names in Ghollywood but to give the opportunity to other potentials to explore their talents.

Like he anticipated, every cast brought their A-game to provide first-class entertainment moments for fans around the world.

Only excepts were shown at the premiere, leaving fans craving for more.

Make a date with Adom TV every Friday at 9pm, starting from June 19, to feast your eyes with one of the most alluring telenovelas to ever hit the Ghanaian screens.