The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osman Ayariga, has slammed Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Ayariga’s critique comes in response to remarks allegedly made by Mustapha, asserting that NPP youth is ready for any eventualities in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mustapha is also reported to have attacked the NDC National Chairman, Asiedu Nketia, who had called for the NPP to peacefully hand over power after the elections.

This prompted Mr Ayariga to respond via a Facebook post, where he claimed that Mustapha has lost relevance in the political discourse.

Mr Ayariga argued that Mustapha’s persistent attacks on the NDC would not benefit him, emphasising that Mr Mustapha’s relevance is diminishing.

He further warned that any attempt by Mr Mustapha to engage in inappropriate actions would be met with a formidable response that he would not be able to withstand.

In his post, Mr Ayariga reinforced his stance that the NDC is prepared to defend itself against any provocations and reiterated the importance of maintaining a peaceful political environment as the 2024 elections approach.

“The NDC has always and will continue to make the statement unequivocally that, we shall win the 2024 elections and the NPP will hand over power whether they like it or not, so please stop living in the paradise of bigger fools.”

