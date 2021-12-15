There was a mix of grace, pure jam and exciting dance moves at the MTN Ghana’s 25th Anniversary Carols Night on Friday, December 10 at the Grand Arena, Accra, where three of Ghana’s big artistes, Stonebwoy, Samini and Kuami Eugene joined the MTN Viva Voices and others to thrill the audience in the arena as well as those on-line.

The musical side of the show got heated up when the leader of the BHIM Nation, Stonebwoy a.k.a 1 GAD stormed the stage in a sharp black suit over a white shirt, sporting dreadlocks with the sides shaved. Song after song, he got the audience up on their feet as he got down from the stage and joined them on the floor to sing, dance and take selfies with his fans.

Samini, the live music maestro and evergreen reggae-dancehall performer, who said he had just recovered from a bout of malaria, took over the microphone and cooled down the atmosphere in the arena with some of his popular tunes done in a rub-a-dub style. He increased the tempo when he ‘dropped’ his popular sprightly song, “Where my baby dey” and left the audience yearning for more.

In a message, which was delivered in the form of a song, Samini urged Ghanaians not to drink and drive in order to avoid accidents during the yuletide. He also cautioned the people to protect themselves against malaria.

Kuami Eugene also stepped on stage in an all-white apparel and switched the show into a praise and worship session with a back-to-back medley of well-known gospel songs. He ended his performance with a couple of hits from his repertoire.

Soul singer, Abiana, who opened the three-hour sizzling show performed a Christmas themed song, “Mary did you know?” a Ga love song and a couple of other tunes as she touched the audience in an exciting way that earned her some applause at the end of her performance.

MTN Hitmaker Season 9 winner, Adepa Zela also hit the audience with some popular Christmas songs – “Joy to the World” and “Pa Ram Pa Pam Pam”. She topped off her performance with some Akan songs, “Te3 Abofo 3nne” and “Nyame ye,” which she did with a touch of rap.

The MTN Viva Voices Choir followed with a number of Carols in English and Akan. Members of the choir entertained the audience with choreographed dance moves as the conductor stole the show with his unique dance steps and conducting style.

The ‘Lessons’ for the night were read by AJ Sarpong of Citi TV, Wisdom Ndukwe, Vice President of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council (SRC), Mrs. Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, Coach of the Black Queens and Dr. Emmanuel Nii Armah Tackie, CEO of D2E Limited.

Others were Stonebwoy, Ms. Olivia Quartey, Deputy Director-General for Managerial Operations, National Communications Authority (NCA), comedian Clemento Suarez, and Barbara Kayi, Manager, Trade, Marketing, Sales and Distribution Division, MTN Ghana.

The MC for the night, comedian Foster Romanus was in his element, firing one joke after the other to the exhilaration of the audience. He also gave out special MTN goodies in the Fastest Fingers Contest, in which the member of the audience who was the first to type in a given code got free airtime from MTN.

The CEO, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh in a short address said 2021 is a year of reckoning, coming off the back of 2020, which challenged “all of us in different ways”. “The event is to celebrate and also say thank you to Ghanaians for your support through the years”.

According to the CEO, 2021 is special because it marks 25 years of MTN operations in Ghana and the event was also meant to thank God for His blessings.