The Nollywood industry has been hit with another blow as actor Karibi Fubara has been reported dead.

The death of the movie star was announced by his sister, Aya Eneli via her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 12, 2021.

My brother, Karibi Fubara, has joined the ancestral realm. I’m devastated, but not hopeless. He lived fully and with joy. Left a great body of work. Will be a powerful ancestor. I love you, #ChiefBlack. I do not own the rights to this song, she wrote.

“He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven,” said another social media post by His sister, Stella Fubara, a top official working with the government of Dubai, where the actor had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past year.

Until his death, Fubara was a Nollywood actor who rose to prominence after starring in ‘Before 30.’

He went on to star in several movies including God Calling, Quam’s Money, Castle and Castle, Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and Smart Money Woman.

In 2020, the movie star took to his Instagram page where he revealed how he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer.

He is survived by a wife, Yolanda Okereke.

His death is the latest after veteran actor Victor Olaotan died after a prolonged illness.